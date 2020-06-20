Kenilorea says the statement from the Chinese Embassy, warning Malaita Province was inappropriate and failed to comply with international protocols and diplomacy.

MALAITA for Democracy Movement (M4D) says China’s response to Malaita Premier’s reference to Taiwan as a state amounts to interference in the domestic affairs of the country.

M4D recently issued the statement saying that the Chinese Embassy in Honiara is the first to directly interfere with the domestic affairs of the country.

M4D made the comment in support of veteran international diplomat and Member of Parliament for East Are'Are Peter Kenilorea Jnr.

Kenilorea pointed out in his article last Friday that the statement from the Chinese Embassy, warning Malaita Province was inappropriate and failed to comply with international protocols and diplomacy.

"M4D expressed amazement that such a breach of Protocol could be made by a country which seeks to be recognized as a mature member of the world community.

"The statement by the PRC Embassy to Malaita Province is a textbook case of foreign interference and a show of its preparedness to exert influence against the will of a free people.

"It is a direct interference into the internal affairs of sovereign nation of Solomon Islands"

"In all the years of diplomatic relations of Solomon Islands, no Embassy or High Commission ever interfered and addressed our provinces directly.

“Such statement by a foreign power is undiplomatic and a gross negligence of the laws of the land and must not be left unchallenged."

M4D claimed that the new breach of protocol is another nail in the coffin of China in Solomon Islands.

Following Suidani’s reference to Taiwan as a state, Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manele called for unity of the country saying that such statement challenges Solomon Islands recognition of the “One China Policy”.

Solomon Islands recognize the one China policy as of 21st September 2019 when it signed diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China (PRC).





By WILSON SAENI

in Auki