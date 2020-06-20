SMALL businesses operating in the provinces should be given the opportunity to access government contracts to enable them grow their operations.

That’s the view of Gizo-based small business operator Daniel Morania.

He said most government contracts were often awarded to Honiara-based companies.

Morania said while he understands that big contracts must be awarded to well-established reputable companies, small contracts for jobs in the provinces should be reserved for those operating within their respective province.

He said because most contracts – big and small – were normally awarded to Honiara-based firms, very little of the money earned from these contracts reach the provinces.

“This is why our provinces are not developing at a pace expected,” Morania said.

“What I’m saying here is small jobs like printing for example can be handled by provincial-based businesses.

“But most times, services such as printing of posters, pamphlets etc have been done in Honiara and then brought to the provinces.

“Giving such jobs to provincial-based small businesses would go a long way towards growing small businesses,” he said.

Furthermore, he said it can create job opportunities in the provinces.

“There have been many government officials who have in the past brought their small printing jobs to our office and I can honestly say it has been a breath of fresh air, truly giving us a fighting chance as commercial competitors in the province.”

Morania said it would be an absolute game changer and boost to our economy should an assessment of service contract is done and preferences given to provincial-based businesses.