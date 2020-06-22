Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) in Auki, Malaita Province are investigating the suspicious death of a 25-year-old male person at Kiu Village in West Are’Are on 20 June 2020.

Supervising Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Malaita Province, Superintendent William Foufaka says, “Police received a report from a police officer at Kiu Village that a young man had passed away on the morning of 20 June 2020.”

“It is alleged that on the night of Friday 19 June 2020 the deceased accompanied his girlfriend to her village at Onepara further inland from Kiu Village. It is alleged it was during that time the relatives of the girl approached the deceased and had a fight with him.”

Supervising PPC Superintendent Foufaka adds: “It was only yesterday (20 June 2020) that the deceased experienced some pain on his body and his head. He went to the local clinic for treatment but passed away this morning (21 June 2020). Suspects have been identified and are now under police investigation.”

“I call on members of the families where the incident happened between them to refrain from taking the law into your own hands. Allow police to investigate the matter and bring it before the court.”

“Police are currently investigating the suspicious death incident and ask anyone who may have any information to come forward to police. My condolence to the family of the deceased during this time of sorrow,” says Supervising PPC Superintendent Foufaka.

Police investigators at the Auki Police Station can be contacted on phone 40132.

- Police Media