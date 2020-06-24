MALAITA Premier Daniel Suidani has lashed out at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade's (MFAET) clarification of ‘Diplomatic Pouch’ as a piece of plagiarism that lacks credibility.

Premier Suidani said the ministry is careless in handling the issue saying that the response does not speak well of the ministry.

The premier maintained that the response was nothing but a cut and paste from Wikipedia and questioned the integrity of the ministry for feeding the public with such materials.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade's careless response to the diplomatic pouch issue is a reflection of how the ministry is careless in handling such issues that should not be an issue at the first place at all.

“The response was full of cut and paste from Wikipedia and showed that MFAET is very careless. How could the ministry produce such material to the public?

“While this is not an academic paper, the ministry should prepare a response that deals with the issue more informatively,” he added.

Comments are being sought from MFAET.





By WILSON SAENI

In Auki