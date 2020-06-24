Central island’s assault case continues

A MAN accused of breaching the curfew on April 11 in Honiara will appear again in court today.

This is for the sentencing submissions and mitigation.

This was after Alwyn Soeasi, 19, pleaded guilty to the charge of restriction of movement contrary to regulation 12 (1) of the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) 2020 and Order 4 (1) (a) (i) and (b) of the Emergency Powers (COVID – 19) Restriction of movement in Honiara order 2020 as ready with section 21 (a) of the Penal Code Cap 26.

Soeasi was arrested after he was seen walking along the Kukum Highway, Kukum and Honiara between 9pm and 10pm on April 11.

At that time a curfew was imposed to restrict the movement of people within the declared emergency zone between Poha, West of Honiara, and Alligator Creek in East of Honiara.

A total of 63 people were arrested on the two nights of curfew – April 10 and April 11.

The government had issued the curfew to test its response capacity and help identify challenges faced during an actual lockdown in terms of COVID-19.

The curfew was enforced within the declared emergency zone from Poha River in the west of Honiara to Alligator Creek in the east of Honiara.

Central island’s assault case continues

POLICE investigation into the matter of a man who assaulted three men which later resulted in the death of one of them is continuing.

Augustine George Vele is facing two counts of common assault and one count of murder.

His matter was mentioned yesterday in the Honiara Magistrates’ Court and was further adjourned for July 6.

The adjournment was made to allow the investigation to complete and for the Public Solicitor’s office to allocate a lawyer for Vele.

Vele said he made a request to the PSO for a lawyer.

He was charged in relation to three separate allegations this year at different sites in the Central Island Province.

The first alleged incident happened on April 12, at Laelade Settlement in Haleta.

The prosecution alleged that while the alleged victim was asleep, Vele entered his lodge and called out to him aggressively.

The alleged victim in fear opened the door of his lodge and at that instant, it was alleged Vele grabbed his wrist and pulled him out to his veranda.

Out on the veranda, Vele allegedly assaulted the alleged victim by grabbing his neck and pushing him.

When the alleged victim struggled to breathe, Vele allegedly kicked him on his ribs.

The alleged victim shouted for help and his parents intervened stopping the assault.

The alleged victim in the second incident was out fishing with his two friends at Vatupota point, when the accused approached him on May 25.

He was checking their fishing net that was thrown into the sea when Vele approached him in a canoe and struck him on his back using a paddle.

As a result, the paddle broke.

The victim’s two friends intervened and stopped Vele from assaulting him any further.

Vele allegedly climbed into his canoe and escaped back to his village.

The following month, on June 1, at about 5pm at Vuvula settlement, Vele allegedly assaulted his third victim, who died a week later.

The deceased was at the seaside loading his two cartoons of noddle when Vele approached him and kicked him using his boot.

The deceased was bending down when Vele came in front of him and kicked him.

He sustained a cut to his left eyebrow.

He also felt dizzy and fell to the ground.

Having seen the deceased laying on the sand, Vele escaped.

However, after he regained consciousness, the deceased boarded his canoe and paddled straight to Tulagi police station to report the incident.

Police at Tulagi assisted the deceased to Tulagi hospital for medical assistance.

Two stitches were needed for the cut on his head.

The deceased was discharged and he returned to Tulagi police post where he gave his statement.

A charge of assault causing actual bodily harm was established for further investigation against Vele.

Following the incident, it was said the deceased’s health deteriorated.

On the night of June 6, the deceased felt unwell.

He was experiencing dizziness, headache, and the right side of his body was paralysed.

He was taken again to Tulagi hospital but unfortunately died on June 7.

On June 7 Vele was arrested and charged for two counts of common assault and one count of murder.

Public Prosecutor Francisca Angilio Luza appeared for the Crown yesterday.