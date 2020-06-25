Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) in Auki, Malaita Province have arrested two suspects in relation to the suspicious death of a 25-year-old male person at Kiu Village in West Are’Are on 21 June 2020.

Supervising Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Malaita Province, Superintendent William Foufaka says, “Police have arrested the two suspects on 21 June 2020 at Onepara Village. One of the suspects is a 40-year-old male and the other a 20-year-old male

“It is alleged that on the night of Friday 19 June 2020 the deceased accompanied his girlfriend to her village at Onepara further inland from Kiu Village. It is alleged it was during that time the relatives of the girl approached the deceased and had a fight with him.”

Supervising PPC Superintendent Foufaka says, “I call on members of the families where the incident happened between them to refrain from taking the law into your own hands. Allow the police to investigate the matter and bring it before the court.”

“Police are currently investigating the suspicious death incident and ask anyone who may still have any information to come forward to police. My condolence to the family of the deceased during this time of sorrow,” says Supervising PPC Superintendent Foufaka.

The two suspects will be charged for alleged murder and will appear in court on a later date.

Police investigators at the Auki Police Station can be contacted on phone 40132.

- Police Media