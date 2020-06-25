A vehicle crashing through the Ministry of Works fence in the early hours of Monday, June 22.

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force, (RSIPF) National Traffic Department have recorded a total of 47 traffic incidences in the period 12 to 18 June 2020 in Honiara compared to the previous week when only 17 cases were reported, an increase of 30 cases.

All the 47 cases were reported by officers at the National Traffic Department in Honiara.

The incidences included:

• Five cases for careless driving;

• 12 cases for using an unlicensed motor vehicle;

• Three for an uninsured motor vehicle;

• Five permitting unlicensed motor vehicle;

• Four for driving without a valid driving license;

• Two driving without a driver’s license;

• 11 cases for the presence of alcohol in a person’s blood; and

• Five for permitting an unlicensed driver

“These figures show that most vehicle drivers and owners are not complying with the Traffic rules and regulations, while others continue to adhere to the rules. Vehicle users should be very cautious when using the road,” says Director of the National Traffic Department Superintendent Fred Satu.

“As we can see, there were 12 drivers arrested for careless driving followed by 11 for the presence of alcohol in a person’s blood. If drivers continue to think that they can drink and drive then unfortunately we will continue to see an increase in traffic accidents and lose innocent lives on our roads. Let us do the right thing. DO NOT drink and drive.”

“You are basically putting your life and that of your passengers and other road users including pedestrians in danger. Follow our traffic laws. They are there to safeguard everyone,” says Superintendent Satu.

All the accused have been charged for their respective offenses and bailed to appear before the Honiara Central Magistrates’ Court on their respective dates.

“I want to commend all the drivers and vehicle owners who continue to follow our traffic laws. I appeal to you to talk with your fellow drivers and vehicle owners to do the right thing. I want to also thank all my officers for their hard work during the past weeks making sure our roads are safe,” says Superintendent Satu.

- Police Media