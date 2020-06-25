POLICE are now waiting to finalise their investigation into Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare’s Chief of Staff Robson Djokovic.

Acting Police Commissioner Mostyn Mangau yesterday said they had already interviewed Djokovic last Saturday and are now looking at finalising the investigation.

“Investigation is progressing very well, my officers are looking at finalising investigation and getting a sanction from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) next week,” Mangau said.

“So probably by the end of next week the file will be forwarded to ODPP for the DPP’s sanction,” Mangau added.

Mangau explained that when the matter is referred to DPP for sanctioning, it means the DPP will look at the evidence on the file.

“….and if there are enough evidence on the file then the DPP will advise us on the appropriate charges to lay.”

Police investigation is focusing on Djokovic’s citizenship and his registration to vote in last year’s National General Election.

Djokovic whose father is an Australian and his mother from Choiseul Province in Solomon Islands is the nephew of Prime Minister Sogavare.

He owns and travels using an Australian passport, therefore an Australian citizen.

Djokovic, 46, has been issued two-year exemption visas since 2013 to work and live here.

His current exemption visa was issued in April this year, and will expire in May 2021.

Police launched the investigation after complaints were made by the Opposition Office.



