THE state of the art Solomon Islands National University (SINU) new Faculty of Education and Humanities complex at the Panatina campus is now complete.

However, it is yet to be officially opened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Corporate John Usuramo said.

“The complex is now 98.5% complete but due to the COVID-19 lockdown its engineers from Australia and Fiji could not come to commission the equipment in the building to enable a handover,” he said.

When asked how soon the opening will take place, Usuramo said the timing depends entirely on the COVID-19 lockdown.

“With the lockdown due to COVID-19 it is anyone’s guess. Good thing is that flights will be starting around 1st July and will be up to the company to make use of these flight opportunities to get their engineers here for commissioning of the equipment,” he said.

Attempts to get comments from the Dean Faculty of School of Education & Humanities FEH and PVC Academic who oversees academic matters were not successful yesterday before the paper went to print.

This paper understands that as part of its master plan, SINU engaged Kramer Ausenco (KA) to do the full Architectural, Engineering and Project Management for the construction of the new office, lecture theatre and classroom complex for that building project.

According to its design plan, the building should house 350 seat lecture theatres, a teaching block interconnected with an atrium.

“Classrooms will include arts, biology, chemistry, physics, home economics, industrial arts, computer labs, tutorial rooms, media center, conference room, offices for all departments backed with latest communication & media, eatery and general student facilities and amenities,” he said.

The new complex is understood to be valued at SBD$110M and is built by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), a state-own enterprise of the People’s Republic of China.



By IAN M.KAUKUI

