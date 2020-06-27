ACTIONS taken during presence of three foreigners at the Yacht Club on the 20th June have demonstrated the government’s seriousness and heighten alert to combat COVID-19.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare stated this in his weekly nation-wide address, Friday.

Sogavare said on the 20th June the Government received a report of the presence of the three expatriates at the Yacht Club who entered the by a yacht.

“The Ministry of Health and Medical Services in collaboration with the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force, Customs, National Disaster Council, and Over Sight Committee fully detained the three expatriates’ onboard yacht for not observing the maritime rules and regulations upon arrival in the country,” he said.

He added the Ministry of Health and Medical Services launched an investigation into the risk and livelihood of importation of COVID-19.

“The COVID19 test performed on the three individuals returned negative, considering that the three persons have been tested negative for COVID-19.

“The risk to those who are present at yacht club and the citizens of Solomon Islands remains extremely low.

“These three foreigners are continuing their 14-day quarantine at Honiara Hotel and the MHMS is closely monitoring any signs of COVID-19 on a daily basis.”



By ESTHER NURIA