A ONE day trial conducted on the case of a man accused of robbing almost $100, 0000 from a Bakery in East Honiara last April has ended in the Honiara Magistrate’s Court.

Frank Firimolea is standing trial for one count of armed robbery.

The prosecution called only two witnesses at the trial conducted before Chief Magistrate Emma Garo on Monday.

The accused did not call any evidence or gave evidence in his defence.

He had previously anticipated calling an alibi witness.

The closing submission on this matter will be made in court today.

Firimolea had initially pleaded not guilty to the armed robbery.

He later changed his plea to guilty and then recently decided to change to a not guilty plea which results in the trial.

His co-accused Eddie Sanau was already sentenced recently to three years and six months imprisonment after confessing to the armed robbery.

The robbery incident happened at 4am on April 28, last year.

Firimolea was allegedly part of a group of seven people who were armed with knives and iron bars.

The group arrived allegedly at the Bakery premises in a vehicle which they used to escape after the alleged robbery.

During Sanau’s sentence, it was heard that the victims were forcefully awakened from their peaceful sleep and assaulted.

The use of the weapons and violence against the alleged victims made the workers at the bakery shop to escape leaving the victim and others vulnerable.

The alleged victims were assaulted and punched several times before the large sum of money was taken from them.

The money stolen that night was SBD 90,600, AUD$1000 which is equivalent to SBD$6000 and USD 400 which is equivalent to SBD$3000.

Two Acer Note Books, one iPhone and four mobile phones were also stolen.



By ASSUMPTA BUCHANAN

