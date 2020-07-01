Some of the men and women of North East Guadalcanal and East Central Guadalcanal constituency who attend one of the awareness conducted over the weekend at Ruavatu by officials from the Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet.

THE Economic Stimulus Package Awareness team under Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet (OPMC) warns the public and people in rural areas not to accept any COVID-19 stimulus package paperwork support in exchange for money from individuals.

It has been reported over the weekend that a bunch of opportunists is going around Honiara’s periphery with Guadalcanal province selling application forms to farmers and fishermen.

“If you happen to come across any person selling stimulus package application forms, please report their activity to the nearest police post.

“They are con artists who will take advantage of vulnerable people during an emergency situation,” a statement from the stimulus package committee said.

The statement clarifies that there is no application form for the funding, only a criteria guideline note has been distributed earlier providing instructions for applicants.

“Applicants are expected to write up a simple project proposal at their own pace and cost.

“Applicants who are illiterate should seek help from their community leaders or a literate person to draft their application,” the statement from the stimulus package awareness team said.

The statement further reminds applicants in the provincial and rural areas to keep their proposals short by 4-5 page maximum.

In the meantime, awareness for the selected areas in the provincial centres continues.

Awareness talks have already been conducted in parts of Guadalcanal, West, Makira, and Choiseul province.

Next week, the team which comprised of officers from the Policy Implementation, Evaluation, and Monitoring Unit (PIMEU) and caucus will visit identified satellite areas in Malaita, Western, Temotu, Central, and Renbel Bellona Province.

The due date for provincial and rural areas applicants has been extended to July 24.





