Officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) at Taro in Choiseul Province have arrested two male suspects for alleged larceny at Vurango Village, northwest Choiseul on 30 June 2020 following two separate incidents at the Village.

The arrests were made during a recent patrol by officers from Taro Police Station.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Choiseul Province Superintendent Vincent Eria says, “One of the suspects, a 18-year-old male, was arrested and charged for larceny allegedly committed in three separate dwelling houses. He will face three separate cases.”

PPC Eria adds: “The other suspect, a 20-year-old male, was arrested and charged also for larceny but for a separate incident in a dwelling house also at Vurango Village.”

“There was also another case of malicious damage being investigated a Vurango Village. Witness statements have been obtained together with photographs of the damaged water supply standpipe. The suspect for this case is yet to be arrested.”

During the patrol, officers also assisted one male complainant and managed to retrieve his property at Chivoko Village. Officers also mediated a land dispute case between two parties and attended to one domestic violence case where the suspect was strongly warned to stop committing family violence against his wife.

“I want to thank the communities of Vurango and Chivoko for working together with the police officers during their patrol resulting in the successful arrest of the two male suspects and the dealing with the other issues. I want to also thank my good officers for their hard work,” says PPC Eria.

- Police Media