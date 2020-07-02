SOLOMON Islands Council of Trade Unions (SICTU) will meet in Honiara today to discuss the current staff dispute at the Solomon Islands National University (SINU).

Staff at SINU are demanding the removal of vice-chancellor Fijian Dr. Ganesh Chand.

SICTU president David Tuhanuku said the SINU saga will be the main agenda of today’s meeting.

“All the presidents and national secretaries of the country’s trade unions have been invited to attend this important SICTU meeting,” Tuhanuku said.

“This extraordinary meeting will give the two executives of the Lecturers Association of Solomon Islands National University (LASINU) and the Solomon Islands National University General Staff Association(SINUGSA) to provide the SICTU National Executive about the current SINU dispute,” he added.

LASINU and SINUGSA expressed serious concern about the way the vice-chancellor is conducting the administrative and financial affairs of the university.

They described the vice chancellor’s actions and decisions as reflecting outright nepotism, corruption, and coated with clear personal business and commercial interests.

The two SINU trade unions have already provided the chairman of the Council Dr Culwick Togamana with written details of the allegations against the vice-chancellor.

Togamana says he has given the vice-chancellor the opportunity to respond to the allegations before the council can make a decision on the demand.