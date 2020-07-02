A building at Nusa Tupe earmarked to be used as quarantine facility.

ANOTHER eight people have been quarantined at Gizo, Western Province, authorities say.

The eight are villagers from Vella La Vella island.

Deputy Provincial Secretary, Western Province, Patrick Toiraena said the action was taken after the eight returned from neighbouring Bougainville in Papua New Guinea.

“They went across to Bougainville by way of a permit granted and signed by the Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare himself,” Toiraena explained.

He said the villagers were placed in quarantine for 14 days last Sunday following their return.

They include five adults, two children and one infant.

Toiraena said police, immigration and health officials met the eight right at the border and escorted them back to Gizo.

The Government used the Gizo Hotel as its quarantine site there.

Danny Ruel of the National Disaster Management, Western Office, clarified that the eight have undergone a Point of Entry Screening assessment processes upon their return at the border.

Further screening tests were carried out at Gizo Hospital.

Meanwhile, work on the proposed Nusa Tupe quarantine facility is yet to complete.

According to Toiraena, this is why they were advised to use Gizo hotel, where two Bougainvilleans were previously quarantined.

“While the identified Nusa Tupe quarantine site was prioritized and work was done in anticipation of those eight people, we however were advised to use the Gizo Hotel instead simply because the facility has not been gazetted as yet.

“This is actually a legal requirement, so given the foregoing we did not have much of a choice except to revert to the Gizo Hotel as advised.”





By TERENCE ZIRU

In Gizo