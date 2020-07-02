Two of the vehicles allegedly damaged by the men at Filualea's residence.

THE men accused of damaging properties belonging to the North Malaita MP Senley Levi Filualea will be taking their pleas to the remaining charges against them this morning.

Iki Olomea, Simon Safusi, Arnold Emarald, Chris Lusibaea, George Lusibaea and two male juveniles, both aged 17 will plea to the charges of criminal trespass and wilful and unlawful damage or destruction.

They were also previously charged with charges of rioters injuring building, going arm in public.

Prosecution however, dropped these two charges leaving them with only two other charges to plea to.

They were initially charged with all four counts where they already pleaded not guilty to.

The two charges were however, dropped following a plea bargain between the prosecution and the defence.

The allegation relates to an incident at about 7am on 30 November 2019 at Filualea’s residence at Kombivatu, East Honiara.

Prosecution alleged the men trespassed into the MP’s area and allegedly damaged these properties including three vehicles.

The MP and his family were still sleeping when the group arrived in three vehicles.

The matter was reported to the police resulted in the arrest of these seven men.

Private lawyer John Taupongi is representing all accused.

Public Prosecutor Paul Junior Fanasia appeared on instruction of his colleague Jonathan Lui Auga for the Crown.



By ASSUMPTA BUCHANAN