ROAD construction on Ugi Island in Makira Ulawa Province is progressing well.

That's according to the Member of Parliament (M) for Ulawa Ugi Constituency William Bradford Marau.

Work is currently in its first phase starting from the recently completed wharf at Selwyn Bay to Erere constituency warehouse, he said.

“The first phase of the first 5km road construction project running from the Ugi new wharf passing Pawa school to eventually reach the Erere constituency warehouse is progressing well.

“Gravelling and installation of culverts and gabion baskets will follow soon,” he said.

Mr. Marau thanked TT Company for their support in building Ugi’s first-ever road to run a distance for five kilometers.

“Thanks to TT Company for supporting the constituency on this 5km road project initiative.

“This is a start for yet another national project that is soon to come from the national government,” he said.

He acknowledged the Solomon Islands Government for supporting the project.

The newly built road is the second major project for Ugi island this year.

The first is the newly constructed wharf which was completed last week and is now ready for the official opening.



By CARLOS ARUAFU

