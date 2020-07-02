Permanent Secretary Dr. Melchior Mataki of the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, Disaster Management and Meteorology says relief supplies will be dispatched this weekend.

LOADING of relief supplies for tropical cyclone Harold affected communities in Makira Province will start this weekend.

The Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, Disaster Management & Meteorology (MECDM) confirmed this following an inquiry on a plea for food by those affected by the cyclone Harold but are yet to receive a single relief supply from the government to date.

Chief Hudson Haotai from Marou village in the Weather Coast of San Christabel Island in Makira Ulawa Province told the paper this week, currently, the only food that keeps them survive is the home Swamp Taro (Kakake) but now it also starts running out.

But MECDM Permanent Secretary Dr. Melchior Mataki told the paper yesterday that work on dishing out relief supplies to communities in Honiara and Guadalcanal already started last week and by this weekend, loading of relief suppliers for Makira will begin as well.

“I am aware that relief supply delivery for Honiara and Guadalcanal province affected communities have already started last week and loading of relief supply for communities affected in Makira will commence this weekend,” he said.

Director of the National Disaster Management Office Loti Yates when contacted yesterday also confirmed that work on distributing relief suppliers is now in progress.

Yates was unable to go on further explaining the work progress as requested but assures more information would release as it happens.

“Work of doing relief suppliers is now progressing and you will be informed as it happens,” he said.

Chief Haotai earlier said affected communities within the Weather coast side of who are badly affected by the cyclone Harold a few months ago are still waiting for the government to send them the relief suppliers as promised.

Mr. Haotai most of them rely on bananas as their staple food but the hit from the cyclone Harold has swept all of our food gardens especially the bananas.

“Now we find it very hard to get food because we have no place to find or get food from,” he said.

This paper understands, in Makira, the worst affected communities are those within ward 5 and 6 from Arosi, 18 and 19 from Ravo and ward 20 in Haununu.



By IAN M.KAUKUI

