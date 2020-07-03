SOLOMON Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare says the Stimulus package is neither a free handout nor a package for new start-up businesses.

Sogavare made the statement to clear doubts after so much debate going on in the media on the issue of the Economic Stimulus Package.

“My good people, I am reiterating this to clarify misperceptions that this package is a free handout. No, it is not.

“I must reiterate that this package is intended to address the immediate negative economic impacts of COVID-19 and this is the highest priority.

“Therefore the fiscal response require cash injections or other forms of assistance to support sectors, businesses and households directly affected by the crisis to sustain production and boost aggregate demand to keep the economy afloat,” he added.

He then appeals to the citizens especially in the rural areas to beware of opportunists who are going around selling stimulus package applications or documentations for that matter.

“Please report them to authorities if you come across such individuals.

“I am saying this because we have received information of scammers going around and taking advantage of our people in the rural areas during these trying times. This is not the time to take advantage of people’s ignorance.

“We should be working together, not taking advantage of people or the situation,” he added.

Sogavare then reminded that the deadline for provincial applications has been extended to Friday 24 July 2020.



By IAN M.KAUKUI