STUDENTS studying in the Philippines are worried for their lives following reports that some of them are residing in recently Covid-19 infected buildings.

Reports reaching Solomon Star on Friday confirmed that about 10 Solomon Island students are residing at the building where there have been reports of recent positive coronavirus cases.

They call on the Government to take quick action in repatriating them back home before it is too late.

“We are at risk because some of our students are residing in a building where some people have been tested positive for coronavirus.

“It will not only be risky for these 10 students, but all Solomon Islands students.

“We would like the Government to take quick action in getting us back home safely before it is too late,” they said.

The students also highlighted that it will be more dangerous when they move around, especially when packing up to return home as recently promised by the Government.

Recently the government announced that they are considering repatriating 70 of our students studying in the Philippines.

The repatriation includes those who have completed their programs and those that no longer continue with their studies.



By CARLOS ARUAFU