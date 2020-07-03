However, this time it will be different compared to past celebrations where there used to be big crowds converging at Lawson Tama stadium to mark the country’s special day.

In his nationwide weekly address on Friday, Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare reiterated that there will be no celebrations as was usually practiced.

“I would like to remind all good citizens that next week Tuesday 7th July, marks our 42nd Independence Day,’’ he said.

“However, you may have recalled in my previous statement that Cabinet has agreed to cancel all celebrations of national events during this State of Public Emergency.

“Whilst, the 42nd anniversary celebrations will be cancelled, we will still observe next Tuesday as a public holiday.

He added that Cabinet has also endorsed the proposal for him to deliver his 42nd Independence Anniversary address on SIBC and televised to the nation on 7th July 2020.



By CROFTON UTUKANA