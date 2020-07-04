THE Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) greatly appreciates the continuous solidarity and support being displayed by the private sector in assisting the government through the MHMS in its fight against COVID-19.

This morning, MHMS received more Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) which includes 200 protective gowns, 20 thermometer, 20-hand sanitizer and $60,000 dollars (SBD) from Tina Hydropower Limited (THL) and 100 bags of 20 lb rice from Hyundai, Engineering Co., Ltd. (HEC).

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of THL Dr. Jaeil Ryoo in delivering the PPEs and the funds highlighted that the company recognizes the efforts of the government in ensuring that we continue to remain COVID-19 free. “ As such I am delighted on behalf of Tina Hydropower Limited to deliver these Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to support our frontline health workers and supporting staff to safely discharge their duties”, explained Dr. Ryoo.

He added that the donation is a way of showing appreciation of the work done so far but also to demonstrate our solidarity with the government and people of Solomon Islands in light of the global pandemic.

In echoing similar sentiments, the Representative of HEC, Mr. Chung Ryul Ha added that the company is also delighted to support COVID-19 efforts with the donation of 100 bags of 20-1b rice.

“We know that government is allocating significant resources towards provision of daily food to the quarantine sites and as such our donations are an expression of our appreciation in the wonderful work that’s been done in preventing COVID-19 from entering Solomon Islands and a demonstration that we are all in this together”, explained Mr. Ha.

The bags of rice will be delivered to the camp management team.

In receiving the donations, Minister of Health Honorable Dickson Mua acknowledged the recognition by both companies towards the government and ministry’s efforts to prevent possible entry and outbreak of COVID-19 in Solomon Islands.

“Indeed your donations today speaks volumes of your commitments to ensuring that we all tackle this deadly global pandemic together hand in hand regardless what sectors we operate in”, explained Mr. Mua.

The Minister highlighted that this is important as COVID-19 does not discriminate against anyone nor any sectors, therefore it is the responsibility of everyone in all sectors to maintain the COVID-19 free status and prepare well should there be any entry and possible outbreaks.

“Once again, a sincere thank you to the management and staff of Tina Hydropower Limited and Hyundai Engineering Co., Ltd.”.