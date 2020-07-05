Recent incident in the Western Province of a mother and a child that returned from Bougainville and later developed symptoms of COVID-19 have been tested negative.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare in his weekly nationwide address stated that the Ministry of Health and Medical Services conducted two more in country COVID-19 tests on a mother and her child.

“The mother and child were in Bougainville to attend a funeral and returned to Gizo. Samples were immediately collected in Gizo after they showed flu like symptoms and was flown to Honiara for testing.

“Both test results returned negative. Both the mother and her child together with other family members who returned from the funeral are now under quarantine for 14 days.”

He said the Ministry of Health and Medical Services will continue to monitor their daily health status as per the standard operating procedures.



By ESTHER NURIA