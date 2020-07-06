The newly registered Nurses with the Minister of Health, Dickson Mua and officials of the MHMS.

The Solomon Islands Nursing Council Board awarded 17 full nursing registration to the 2019 Bachelor of nursing graduates at a ceremony held at Betikama Adventist College last week.

In delivering his keynote address, guest of honour, the Minister of Health and Medical Services, Honorable Dickson Mua congratulated the nurses. “I am delighted to congratulate you all for your fine achievement and also for being the first group from the Pacific Adventist University, Atoifi Nursing Campus in Malaita to be awarded the full nursing registration”. He said that the newly registered nurses would greatly contribute towards the existing numbers of nurses to continue serving the country.

The Minister however highlighted that many of the current health programs are nurse-led and with the continuous shortage of medical doctors, the Ministry therefore will be reviewing the current nursing regulation in alignment with the nursing council act to ensure that the regulation is permissive to allow for nurses extended roles.

He added that there are challenges that must be addressed which include ensuring high performing health systems, addressing inequality and the social determinants of health, providing cost-effective quality care throughout the lifespan and addressing shortages of health professionals through high-value health care services.

“The role delineation policy of the Ministry is aimed at improving health services and making them available, accessible and affordable to the people. It encourages primary health care and palliative care for the sick. The Ministry will ensure that the policy is implemented to address these challenges”, explained Mr. Mua.

The now registered nurses following their graduation went through the Solomon Island Nursing Council (SINC) Nurses Supervised Practice Program (SPP) which is the country’s nursing internship program for part one registered nurses. The one-year program is a competency-based program where the Nursing Council assessed the nurses on to qualify for full registration.

In his acknowledgment, the Chair of Solomon Islands Nursing Council Board and National Director of Nursing Mr. Michael Larui thanked the Solomon Island government for the financial support towards the program.

He acknowledged the support of Senior Executive Management (SEM) of the MHMS through the leadership of the Permanent Secretary and technical and administrative support by the Undersecretaries and Members of SEM.

The chair also thanked the Members of the Solomon Islands Nursing Council Board for their role in approving the registration of the nurses.

The staff of the Nursing Council Administration led by the supervising registrar were also acknowledged for tireless support to the programs of the council.

Registration of Nurses is a legal obligation to the provisions of the Nursing Council Act of 1987 therefore the support from the MHMS is very encouraging to ensure that this process is fulfilled before the nurses are recruited by organizations including Solomon Islands Government.

“It is my sincere hope that the unwavering support of the Ministry will continue next year and into the future”, said Mr. Larui.