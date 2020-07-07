Makira Ulawa Province Premier Hon. Julian Maka’a and China’s Acting Ambassador to Solomon Islands Yao Ming signing the donation notes.

Makira Ulawa Province is the latest recipient of China’s continuous support to prepare the country should coronavirus lands on our shores.

A total of 2000 disposal protective masks has been donated to Makira Ulawa Province by the Chinese Embassy in Honiara, today morning.

During the brief handover ceremony, China’s Acting Ambassador to Solomon Islands Yao Ming highlighted the donation as a gesture of friendship to help the Provincial Government and National Government COVID-19 preparedness and response efforts.

He also shares his congratulatory note as the country marks its 42nd Independence Anniversary.

Makira Ulawara Premier Hon. Julian Maka’a upon receiving the cartons of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE’s) said they are grateful for China Embassy and Government for their continuous help towards the provincial centres preparedness efforts.

He said the province is looking forward to further enhancement of the mutual relationship with China.

Premier Maka’a then announced these supplies will go towards the Provincial Disaster Operations Committee (P-DOC) to assist the work of front-liners in the Health sector.

The Premier adds that there is a recording system put in place at Kirakira airport to keep track of incoming passengers.

“These masks will be provided to these front-liners on the airstrip and seaports should a coronavirus case is recorded is Honiara.”

“We have limited stock and this donation will stock-up our supplies as part of our preparedness mode,” he said.

Officiating the ceremony is Policy Secretary Productive Sector from Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet (OPMC) Dr. Samson Viulu.

Honiara’s Chinese Embassy and a leading construction group- Chinese Harbour Engineering Company has so far donated PPE’s to Honiara City Council, Guadalcanal Province and Central Province.

In the meantime, Solomon Islands Government commends the cooperation of bilateral, multilateral and donor partners for their support in efforts to prepare the country to counter coronavirus importation.





