THE United States Government has congratulated the government and people of Solomon Islands on its 42nd independence anniversary celebration.

In a statement on Tuesday the US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said: “on behalf of the government of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Solomon Islands as you celebrate your National Day on July 7.”

He said despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus that affects this year’s celebration, the US government looks forward to a continued relationship with the Solomon Islands in various sectors.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic means the commemorations will be different this year, the United States looks forward to beginning another year of friendship with Solomon Islands.

“Our partnership continues to grow as we engage in more cultural and professional exchanges, expand our security cooperation , and execute on our development assistance commitments.

“The announcement late last year of the re-opening of a Peace Corps program in the Solomon Islands is a testament to the strength of our relationship and long history of shared values.

“Congratulations to the people of Solomon Islands as you celebrate your nation's independence,” he said.





