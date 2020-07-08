The vehicle involved in the accident at IBS, driven by Robson Djokovic.

FORMER Permanent Secretary (PS) of the Ministry of Commerce George Kosui says that Police must seriously investigate Djokovic’s traffic accident case.

Mr. Kosui made the call following Djokovic’s involvement in the traffic accident on Saturday last week.

He alleged that he was a victim of such an accident. “I was terminated from employment because I was involved in an accident,” he said.

He added that the law must be executed equally and fairly without favour.

Mr. Kosui further added that justice must be served to ensure the relevancy and applicability of the law in society is maintained.

“It is sad to see that some seemed to be untouched by the law and therefore, do things with near impunity,” he added.

This paper understands that the Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff is now under police investigation for the alleged accident.

Initial report reaching the paper claimed Robson Djokovic was driving a new Toyota Hilux registered number G3903G-plated vehicle when it ran into Iron Bottom Sound’s (IBS) perimeter fence in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Photos of the accident have since being uploaded and circulated via social media which attracted so much criticism.

The accident occurred sometime between 5 am-6 am on Saturday morning.

Commenting on social media, a government official also said that he is hoping that Mr. Djokovic is dealt with by the Police like everyone else under the relevant traffic laws of the country.

The recent accident had caused an uproar via social media with criticism being leveled at how government vehicles are being misused every now and then by officers for private use.



By SAMSON SADE

