SOLOMON Airlines is operating a further repatriation flight today Wednesday 8 July bringing Solomon Islands citizens home from Australia and New Zealand via the airline’s Brisbane gateway as well as foreign nationals approved by the Solomon Islands Prime Minister’s Office.

Flight IE684 will depart Brisbane at 1 pm arriving in Honiara at 5.15 pm carrying about 100 passengers, a statement from Solomon Airlines said yesterday.

“The aircraft will return the same day to Brisbane from Honiara as IE685 departing at 6.15 pm and arriving back in Brisbane at 8.30 pm,” the statement said.

Due to quarantine requirements, availability on the aircraft has been strictly limited to pre-approved travellers and all foreign nationals onboard will be entering the Solomon Islands approved quarantine accommodation at their own expense, the statement said.

“All passengers are traveling with the express approval of the Solomon Islands Government including

Solomon Islands citizens residing overseas returning to the Solomon Islands and foreign nationals residing or working in the Solomon Islands who are returning to Honiara,” the statement highlighted.

All Solomon Airlines repatriation flights comply with the COVID-19 regulations and requirements of the relevant countries, the airline statement added.

Solomon Airlines crew wear facemasks and gloves for the duration of service and catering is being minimal to reduce contact between passengers and crew.

The flight follows the successful completion of the airline’s previous repatriation flights on 30 June and 1 July between Brisbane, Vanuatu, Fiji, and the Solomon Islands. Most of those passengers on these flights are currently undertaking mandatory quarantine in Honiara.