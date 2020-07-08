THE Civil Aviation Authority of Solomon Islands (CAASI) building at the Henderson Airport in East Honiara has been razed to ashes following an early morning fire on Tuesday.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Communication & Civil Aviation Moses Virovolomo confirmed the building caught the fire at around 1:30 am on Tuesday morning.

Virovolomo said after the fire went on, a call was made for their fire service as well as that of the Police but the response was very late.

“By the time they arrive, the fire already razed, and nothing else they can do to save the building adding the building is made up of mostly woods,” he said.

He said at this stage, they are yet to know the cause of the fire weather it involves burglary, arson, or electrical fault.

“We have seen that someone has cut the fenced wire behind the building but we don’t know if somebody or a burglar entered and intentionally burn the building, but there was a cut on the fence,” he said.

He said nothing has been survived from the fire as everything has gone and the entire building was destroyed.

“That office is the regulator of the Civil Aviation which oversees the safety, compliance, security and how the airport is operated,” he said.

Virovolomo said it’s a great loss because all the records in the computers and hard files are gone except those in laptops that officers might have them.



By IAN M.KAUKUI

