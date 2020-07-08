LACK of vital financial documents from the Honiara City Council (HCC) has further delayed the spot on audit undertaken by the Auditor General’s Office.

The office of the Auditor General has conducted the audit since last month to look at the financial books of HCC based on the directives of the Minister of Home Affairs Chris Laore.

The audit was carried out following allegations of widespread financial mismanagement and illegal borrowings.

When the Office of the Auditor General was asked yesterday for any update, Auditor General Peter Lokay said his officers are still working on it.

Lokay earlier said the time-frame should only for two weeks but now it has dragged on for almost four weeks.

“We are yet to complete the audit.”

The Auditor-General said the delay by HCC in providing required documents is the main reason for the delay.

“Some of the important documents are still to be furnished by the HCC office to my officers because they are not readily available which had slightly delayed our work,” he said.

He said it takes time for the HCC to provide those documents and that is the reason for the delay.

“But we are still following up on the required documents to ensure they are available but that will take some time,” he said.

Recently allegations of maladministration have been leveled against the HCC regime led by City Mayor Wilson Mamae.

This paper understands some of the required documents the HCC failed to provide include; General Ledger (GL) which can easily identifies all the payments posted as well as minutes of approval of the fire extinguishers borrowing and Payment Vouchers (PVs) for the purchased Vehicles for the HCC.

The HCC Treasurer Tony Lenson when contacted for an update on the audit, hanged up the phone. Despite repeated calls, he declined to answer our calls.



By IAN M.KAUKUI

