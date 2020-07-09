A HIGH-level delegation from the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources (MFMR) arrived in Auki, Malaita Province on Wednesday to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU).

The signing of the deal will be between the national government and the Malaita Provincial Government to develop the proposed Bina Harbour tuna processing plant project.

The MFMR delegation was led by Minister Nestor Ghiro and Permanent Secretary Dr. Christian Ramofafia.

At their arrival in Auki yesterday afternoon they were met and welcomed by the Malaita Provincial Premier Daniel Suidani.

Soon after their arrival, they met Premier Suidani and the Malaita Provincial Secretary Fredrick Fa'abasua regarding the fishery land in Auki.

The delegation will today travel to the Bina Harbour project site to inspect the area.

Tomorrow, they will sign the MOU related to the project.

According to Premier Suidani the MOU that will be signed will be the first of its kind between the responsible ministry and the provincial government.

He said the MOU will pave a way forward for the Malaita Provincial Government to be part of the project.

He said in the past many projects have bypassed the provincial government.

He said the MOU will allow the provincial government to play an active role in the project in ensuring the project progress and implemented to serve its purpose in the province.

Speaking during a briefing session at the Auki Lodge, PS Ramofafia said they are looking forward to discussing with the Malaita Provincial Government.

PS Ramofafia also thanked Premier Suidani and the delegation for welcoming and greeting them at the Gwounaru airport during their arrival on Wednesday.





By WILSON SAENI

In Auki