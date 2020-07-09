THE Solomon Islands National University (SINU) on Thursday lost its Pro Vice-Chancellor (Corporate) after he unexpectedly collapsed in his office.

Late John Teddie Usuramo from Are’Are in Malaita Province was declared dead after he was rushed to the National Referral Hospital (NRH) just after lunch on Thursday.

SINU’s Public Relations officer Estee Logamei told the paper yesterday his unexpected passing has shocked the University family.

Logamei said Late Usuramo collapsed in his office without the knowledge of his colleagues.

“Not until those with appointment who came to meet him after waiting for several minutes waited outside decided to open the door and saw him lying on the floor,” he said.

He was then rushed to the National Referral Hospital but could not make it.

The Late Usuramo was appointed to the position in September 2019 to fill the position left by Donald Malasa.

He was not a new figure in SINU, having previously served at Solomon Islands College of Higher Education (SICHE).

Late Usuramo has a wealth of experience after serving at the main USP Laucala campus in Suva, Fiji, and later at the USPSI campus.

He has also worked with the NGOs and the government sector.

He also served in the Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet (OPMC) as the Chief of Staff (COS) before joining SINU.

Meanwhile, the university will suspend all classes today(Friday) as a mark of respect.

In a statement last night SINU described Late Usuramo as a massive tower of strength since joining the university last year.



By IAN M.KAUKUI

