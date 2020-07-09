Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare’s Chief of Staff Robson Djokovic has been arrested and charged for the traffic accident.

This followed an accident involving a government Hilux over the weekend near the Iron Bottom Sound Hotel in Rove, West Honiara.

A press statement from the police media unit confirmed that Djokovic is being charged with one count of careless driving on Thursday.

Acting Police Commissioner Ian Vaevaso during the commissioner’s weekly conference on Thursday afternoon said police are yet to charge Djokovic because they are still waiting for the statement from three police officers.

However, an hour later the police media issued a press statement confirming that Djokovic is now facing charges following the accident on Saturday, July 4.

“Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) have charged a senior government official with careless driving following a traffic accident involving a government motor vehicle, which happened early morning Saturday 4 July 2020 near the Iron Bottom Sound Hotel in West Honiara,” the press statement said.

Police alleged the G-plated Hilux Djokovic drove was traveling in a westerly direction when it veered off the road and collided into a concrete wall outside the Iron Bottom Sound hotel.

The Hilux was said to have sustained damages while Djokovic escaped injuries.

Police were also said to have conducted a Random Breathalyser Test (RBT) on him and confirmed the presence of alcohol in his blood was below the legally prescribed level.

Djokovic will appear in the Honiara Central Magistrates’ Court on 21st July 2020.



By ASSUMPTA BUCHANAN

