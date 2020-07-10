A Team from the government will be departing for Auki today to raise awareness on the Economic Stimulus Package (ESP) for targeted groups in the 14 constituencies of Malaita Province.

The team will be led by the Deputy Prime Minister who is also Minister of Infrastructure and Development (MID) Manasseh Maelanga and Malaita MP’s and Officials from the Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, Ministry of Finance and Treasury and Ministry of National Planning and Aid Coordination, a statement from Government Communication Unit said.

While in Malaita, the team will conduct talks for targeted groups for all the 14 Constituencies on Malaita, raising awareness on the Economic Stimulus Packages as well as the recent Development Bank of Solomon Islands (DBSI) establishment.

The team will also conduct on-site tours of agricultural farms, fishery centres, forestry projects, and other rural-based existing operators.

The stimulus package was established to cushion the negative impact of the virus on the economy. The overall objective is to keep the economy afloat and to ensure it does not go down the spiral until such time when the COVID-19 pandemic improves.

The guiding principles of the stimulus are:

Quick economic return





Significant impact on the rural and national economy in terms of employment and revenue





And long term platform for economic recovery phase post-COVID-19.

Awareness talks has already been conducted for targeted groups in parts of Guadalcanal, Isabel, West, Makira and Choiseul province.

Awareness for Central, Temotu, and Rennell Bellona is set for next week as well.

Due date for provincial and rural areas applicants has been extended to 24th of July.





