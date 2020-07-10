THE file containing evidences of alleged breach of electoral act against Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare’s Chief of Staff Robson Djokovic is now with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

Acting Police Commissioner Ian Vaevaso confirmed this to reporters at the commissioner’s weekly conference on Thursday.

“I can confirm that the case file was forwarded to the ODPP and we are now waiting to get a feedback regarding the appropriate charges to be laid against him,” Vaevaso said.

Vaevaso said the file has been with them for a while because they were trying to compile and put together the reports.

“It took time to put together the report and a good brief to make it clear to the Director of Public Prosecutions so that they know what the case is all about,” Vaevaso added.

“I cannot say anymore on that whilst we wait for the advice from the ODPP,’ he further added.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions also confirmed yesterday they have received the file this week from police.

Police investigation is focusing on Djokovic’s citizenship and his registration to vote in last year’s National General Election.

Djokovic whose father is an Australian and his mother from Choiseul Province in Solomon Islands is the nephew of Prime Minister Sogavare.

He owns and travels using an Australian passport, therefore an Australian citizen.

Djokovic, 46, has been issued two-year exemption visas since 2013 to work and live here.

His current exemption visa was issued in April this year, and will expire in May 2021.

Police launched the investigation after complaints were made by the opposition.



By ASSUMPTA BUCHANAN