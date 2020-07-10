SOLOMON Ports this week established its first ever Habour Patrol Division, along with commissioning of a new patrol boat at the Point Cruz Harbor Patrol Base.

The ceremony coincided with the commission of the Unity Square flagpole, with the Prime Minister officially commissioning the new boat.

Solomon Ports is the first port in the entire region to have such maritime patrol unit dedicated to maintaining control and safety security of its ports area.

The new boat and division will be tasked to patrol and secure the ports jurisdiction area, which covers the coast ports area to make sure ships and passengers are safe when using the port terminals.

This new unit will be charge of patrolling and monitoring illegal and unwanted activities within the point Cruz harbor.

Security Officer in charge Mr. Duddley Suimae said the new boats and unit will enhance maritime security surveillance within Point Cruz harbor.

Mr. Suimae said this will also Strengthen ISPS requirement to meet ISPS code, to monitor illegal activities, and unwanted practice within the harbor.

He said currently there are 4 officers who are dedicated to this unit, who will be working 24/7, and that the fleet will be increased and expanded in the future and more officers will be recruited.

“Seaside security was an issue that we lack in the past years, but with this new patrol boat we can give the assurance that we will keep the harbor safe and secure” he said.

“Also, it is an achievement for SIPA maritime security to maintain control and make sure port meets international standards.”