By WILSON SAENI

In Auki

THE Malaita Provincial Premier wants to see cheaper electricity for the Auki – Bina corridor in Malaita Province once the Bina Harbor Tuna processing plant is in full operation.

Premier Daniel Suidani made the statement during the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Malaita Provincial Government (MPG) and the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources (MFMR) last week in Auki.

Mr. Suidani said that once the project comes into full operation by 2023 and if its possible, MPG would like electricity to cost no more than SBD1.50 per unit.

The premier further said that power is critical for the Bina Harbor development because it helps reduces operational expenses and cost per unit of production.

He said that his government will discuss with potential donors to allow this to happen.

Mr. Suidani said that MARA government will ensure development in Bina takes place in an organized and coordinated manner.

"Power supply is critical for the Bina Harbor tuna processing plant and the development of the Auki - Bina corridor.

"It is, therefore, the wish of my people of Malaita that power is offered cheaply," he said.

Its understood the current Tina Hydropower project on Guadalcanal is one of the initiatives the national government is undertaking to supply power to the nearby communities and Honiara city.

The project once it's completed in 2024 will see a drop in electricity charges to customers near the project site and Honiara city.