Fisheries Minister Nestor Ghiro speaking at the signing of the MOU last week in Auki.

THE national government remains committed to the Bina Harbor tuna processing plant project regardless of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The assurance was made by the Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources (MFMR) Nestor Ghiro during the singing of the MOU between the Malaita Provincial Government (MPG) and MFMR in Auki last week.

Minister Ghiro said that COVID-19 has disrupted the smooth resourcing of the project but assured that the national government, through his ministry is committed to fully implement the project.

"Our timeline is 2023 for the completion and perhaps the first operation of the plant,” the Minister said.

"The signing of the MOU is the start of our journey together to rigorously commit ourselves to ensure the project is completed to boost and contribute to economic growth in the country.

"There is still work to be done and sometimes the journey might be difficult but we must not forget the objective of this project," he added.





By WILSON SAENI

In Auki