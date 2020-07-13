A male person in his late 20s died in a tragic accident in the Lungga area east of Honiara last Saturday 11 July 2020 after the motor vehicle he was driving ran into the boom gate.

Provincial Police Commander, Guadalcanal Province Chief Superintendent Ishmael Vunagi says, “Officers at the Henderson Police Station are now investigating the incident but initial reports say the deceased who was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident was reportedly drunk. There were two other persons in the motor vehicle at that time.”

“Eye witnesses have told police that when the motor vehicle ran into the boom gate the iron bar went through the vehicle in front of the driver and hit him on the neck throwing the deceased out of the motor vehicle.”

PPC Chief Superintendent Vunagi says, “Both the RSIPF Forensic team and Criminal Investigation Department officers from Henderson Police Station attended the incident. Police from Henderson are now talking with relatives of the deceased to allow the investigation into the incident to continue.”

“I want to appeal to witnesses of the accident to come forward with information to help police in their investigation. This is the second tragic incident involving alcohol in Guadalcanal Province in the past week. This is very sad as the irresponsible consumption of alcohol continues to claim the lives of our citizens. I want to appeal to drivers or vehicle owners to heed the continuous warning that if you drink, please do not drive. You are simply putting your own life and that of others in danger,” PPC Chief Superintendent Vunagi emphasised.

“Our condolences to the family of the deceased following the tragic loss of this young man,” says PPC Chief Superintendent Vunagi.

- Police Media