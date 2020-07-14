FORMER Central Makira Member of Parliament (MP) accused of misusing more than $200,000 intended for his constituents in 2012 and 2013 will finally know his fate tomorrow.

Hypolite Taremae had stood trial for two counts of conversion.

His matter was listed yesterday before Principal Magistrate Fatima Taeburi for judgement.

Taeburi however called the prosecutor to her chambers where she adjourned the judgement.

Taremae was also not seen around the court premise yesterday.

The judgment comes after a trial was conducted last September.

Three tree farmers from Central Makira constituency gave evidence against Taremae.

Taremae was accused of diverting more than $200,000 of the reforestation and out grower’s funds intended for his constituents for his own use.

Prosecution alleged he converted the money on two occasions, once in 2012 and again in 2013.

That was when he was the Member of Parliament for the Central Makira Constituency.

It was alleged that instead of disbursing the funds to the recipients of the reforestation and out growers’ funds who were mainly tree farmers from his constituency, he allegedly misused the funds.

By ASSUMPTA BUCHANAN