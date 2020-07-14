THE case of the two Honiara City Councilors accused of intimidating Honiara City Clerk Rence Sore at the Councils headquarters has been adjourned to tomorrow.

Councillor for Vavaya Ward Billy Abae and Vura Ward Councillor Reginald Ngati are facing charges of intimidation.

Their matter was listed before Principal Magistrate Tearo Beneteti yesterday for mention but she was reportedly sick.

All of Beneteti’s matters including this matter were therefore adjourned by Magistrate Emily Zazariko Vagibule to tomorrow.

Police arrested the two councillors on June 17 after they received reports the duo allegedly intimidated or threatened the HCC’s clerk at the Council’s headquarters.

The alleged incident happened on June 13.

Ngati also had another separate matter of larceny by servant, of which, was also for mention yesterday before Beneteti.

Prosecution alleged Ngati stole $20,000 from HCC officers.

The alleged incident was said to have occurred at the Bank of South Pacific (BSP) at Ranadi, East Honiara late last year.



By ASSUMPTA BUCHANAN

