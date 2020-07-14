THE 124 out of the 328 people who arrived last week and served their quarantine period at centres have already graduated from the centres, Monday.

Those people includes local nationals who have just arrived as well as technical assistants and diplomatic officials who arrived following the two repatriation flights last week.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, Dr Pauline McNeil during a recent talk-back show said the remaining ones who have flown in from Fiji and Port Vila flights will be graduating on Wednesday.

“So by Wednesday 15th July 2020, all of them should be graduating from those stations and can go back to their various homes or place of residence,” she said.

Mrs McNeil said the Ministry of Health together with those working at the quarantine centres have already conducted the testing beginning on Sunday with those nine people who have first arrived followed by the rest on Monday.

“In terms of testings and base on the new order that has already come into effect, those 328 would have to graduate after serving their 14 days in the quarantine.”

She said the nine people who have first arrived are the first to be tested since Sunday whilst the rest were tested yesterday.

This paper understands by tomorrow the quarantine centres should be cleared and ready for the next repatriation flights.



By IAN M.KAUKUI

