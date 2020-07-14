Students at the Tulagi Community High School listening during the cyber-crime awareness program.

Officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) have conducted cyber-crime awareness for youths and children at Rendova, Rano, Vancouver and Ela Beach United Church in the Western Province, also with students at Tulagi in Central province led by the RSIPF female soccer team members in Honiara last week.

RSIPF encouraged all Solomon Islanders to remain vigilant against the threat of cyber-crime, also to look out for ourselves, our family and friends so that we can all be safe whilst online.

The RSIPF top tips to protect individuals and businesses from being victimised are:

Only talk to people on the internet that you know and trust;

Personal information should not be shared on the internet;

Set up secure privacy settings on all of your accounts;

Use a strong password, keep it private and change it regularly; and

Don’t open emails or links from people you don’t know.”

The Cyber Safety Pasifika program is a partnership between the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and the Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police(PICP) to be proactive in preventing cybercrime in the Pacific Region. The program helps everyone in our community learn about technology, and how to stay safe whilst online.

The RSIPF has 35 trained officers across all the provinces who can deliver a cyber-Safety Awareness presentation to their communities. Please contact RSIPF on email: [email protected] or visit www.cybersafetypasifika.org for more information and tips including helpful fact sheets on using technology, staying safe and protecting your information.

- Police Media