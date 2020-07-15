THE Leader of Opposition Matthew Wale calls on the Commissioner of Police Acting to commence investigations into the manner in which the recent traffic accident involving the Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff, Robson Djokovic, was conducted.

Mr. Wale at the same time also calls on the PM to immediately suspend Mr. Djokovic.

“I commend the Commissioner of Police and his prosecutors for quickly laying charges against Mr. Djokovic.

“However, the confusing media statements by police suggest, unprofessional conduct may also have taken place in the investigations.

“While it is now clear, Mr. Djokovic was behind the wheels, it is concerning that police were unsure as to whether Mr. Djokovic was tested on the spot to determine whether he was drunk or not.

“If he was not tested, then it begs the question, why? Is it because he is the Chief of Staff or, where the police officers induced into letting him go?” the Opposition Leader questions.

He said the accident site clearly showed that Mr. Djokovic may have veered off his side of the road and hit a brick wall some distance on the opposite side.

“This is enough ground to warrant a breathalyser test.

“It also does not add up that a Hilux vehicle could be whisked off that easily in front of police officers without them knowing. The Hilux is government property and is a material piece of evidence in the case,” added Mr Wale.

The Opposition Leader then questions if the police do not have access to the Hilux as revealed in their response to the media, “how can they verify any pictures taken with the real thing later?”

“These issues raise serious questions on the professionalism and impartiality of police investigations. The way things look, it appears as if someone had succeeded in perverting the cause of justice by hiding material evidence right under the nose of the police. This is criminal and if it did happen, the Commissioner must show concern.

“I, therefore, call on the Commissioner to immediately investigate these issues, and if the law has been broken, deal with those involved.

“In light of the seriousness of these outstanding concerns, I also call on the PM and the Secretary to Cabinet to suspend Mr. Djokovic.

“This latest incident only adds to a string of past dubious and potentially criminal activities the Chief of Staff had also been involved in. Together, his actions all point to the likely conclusion that Mr. Djokovic is not a fit and proper person to be holding a high position in the office of the PM.

“Solomon Island citizens expect officials in the office of the PM to be persons of good standing and who have respect for the rule of law. This latest incident puts Mr. Djokovic out of these expectations. The PM must not allow his personal connections to his Chief of staff to cloud his decision,” said Wale.