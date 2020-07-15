A TOTAL of 328 nationals, technical assistants (TA), and diplomats will graduate today from the quarantine centers.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) Pauline McNeil stated this during the Sunday talkback show live on SIBC.

“We have two repatriation flights this week, a total of 328 people in quarantine.

“In terms of the new testing order that comes into effect, all 328 will have to graduate on Wednesday (today),” said PS McNeil.

She explained those in the quarantine that graduate today has undergone testing on Sunday 12 and Monday 13 July.

She added both the Ministry of Health and Medical Services and Quarantine Camp Management have worked around the clock to ensure those in the quarantine are taken care of.

It's understood that those in quarantine that will graduate today have traveled in from Australia, Fiji, and Vanuatu during the repatriation flights early this month.



By ESTHER NURIA