Officials from both Ministry of Health and Eagon standing in front of the donated PPEs on Tuesday.

EAGON Pacific Plantation Limited (EPPL) on Tuesday donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to the Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS).

The consignment worth $210,000 was brought in from the Eagon group of companies headquarters in Korea.

The donation was made possible thanks to the founder and chairman of the Eagon group of companies Mr. Young-Ju Park.

He has long served as a Solomon Islands Honorary Consul General to Korea.

The PPEs arrived in the country fortnight ago and were finally donated after it was cleared from Customs.

Minister of Health and Medical Services Dickson Mua officially received the PPEs from Boyoung Moon, managing director of EPPL at a brief ceremony held at the Ministry of Health's head office yesterday morning.

The PPEs included 10,000 masks, 500 disposable protective cloths, 240 medical protective goggles.

Of the total, the Ministry of Health received 7000 masks, 404 disposal protective clothes, and 210 goggles.

Minister, Mr. Mua in response to the donation acknowledged the support rendered by Eagon to help prepare the country for any COVID-19 case in the country.

Solomon Islands remains a COVID-19 free country.

Mr. Moon said apart from the Ministry of Health, the Western Provincial Government (WPG) will also benefit from the PPEs.

He confirmed yesterday that Western Province will receive their share next week.

This will include 2000 face masks, 96 protective clothes, and 30 goggles.

Mr. Moon will travel to Gizo for the official handing over of the PPEs to Premier David Gina.

About a thousand masks are being issued to Eagon staff both in Honiara and at Arara camp in New Georgia.

Mr. Moon said Eagon is pleased to support the country because of its long-standing relations.

"As a best friend and a true investor for more than 40 years with the Solomon Islands, we are very pleased to donate PPEs to the government.

"Korea is the world's best COVID-19 prevention country and Solomon Island is one of the few COVID-19 free countries in the world.

"We hope that the donated PPEs will help the Solomon Islands government respond to COVID-19," Mr. Moon said.

Eagon Pacific Plantation Limited is a sustainable reforestation business entity and operates an area of 25,000ha in New Georgia in the Western Province since 1995.

It is the only 100% private owned reforestation company in the Solomon Islands.

By MOFFAT MAMU