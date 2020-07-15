PM Sogavare with the local artists, musicians and producers of the unity song.

PRIME Minister Manasseh Sogavare today has launched the ‘Iumi Tugeda Campaign’ at the National Museum Auditorium.

He said the COVID-19 global pandemic that began in Wuhan, China some 7 months ago has been an awakening call for the country.

He said Solomon Islands is undeniably blessed to be amongst the very few countries in the world that are still COVID-19 free.

“And for that, we are forever grateful to our Father in Heaven,” he said.

Prime Minister Sogavare said our status as a COVID-19 free country is also a testament of our unity as one people, one nation, one Solomon Islands.

“This global pandemic has truly tested our resolve but we have stood our ground, and we will continue to move forward together as a country. This pandemic has indeed changed the global, political, social and economic landscape and we as a country have not escaped this change,” he said.

The Prime Minister said our conventional way of doing things is no longer effective.

He said the pandemic has taught us that we really need to explore ways of doing things differently.

“Doing things the normal way is no longer normal. These are challenging times but with these challenges comes opportunity,” he said.

The launching yesterday was also graced with a unity song sang by our local artists and musicians.

Prime Minister Sogavare also acknowledged the musicians that have worked tirelessly in putting the song together.

“Music is the universal language of the soul and it speaks to everyone from the mountains of Malaita to the shores of Western Province. From the beaches of Temotu to the jungles of Guadalcanal. It is common in all our cultures throughout all our provinces and it inspires and motivates,” he said.

The event was also attended by government ministers, senior government officials, diplomatic reps, private sector reps, civil society reps, Church leaders, and members of the public.

- OPMC