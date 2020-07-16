PRIME Minister (PM) Manasseh Sogavare highly praised a group of local music artists for their effort in producing the ‘Iumi Tugeda’ campaign theme song yesterday.

In his official speech, Sogavare said this is truly a coming together of the government, the private sector and our musicians to launch the “Iumi Tugeda” campaign.

“I know that you have stayed up late during the past month to put this together and I want to say thank you,” Sogavare said.

He further stressed that music is the universal language of the soul.

“And it speaks to everyone from the mountains of Malaita to the shores of Western Province and from the beaches of Temotu to the jungles of Guadalcanal.

“It is common in all our culture throughout all our provinces and it inspires and motivates,” he added.

He further emphasised that this is the power of music.

He further quoted Ray Charles who said, “music is powerful. As people listen to it, they can be affected. They respond.”

Sogavare urged the nation to respond to our theme song “Iumi Tugeda” by working together.

The Solomon Islands have been known for producing some of the best and talented musicians in the region.

PM personally met and thanked the musicians after the launch.



By ANDREW FANASIA

