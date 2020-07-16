THE investigation process conducted by traffic officers in relation to the traffic matter against Prime Ministers’ Chief of Staff Robson Djokovic has been referred to police’s Professional Standard and Investigation (PSII).

Acting Police Commissioner Mostyn Mangau revealed this to reporters at the commissioner’s weekly conference at Rove Police headquarters, Thursday.

“The matter is being referred to PSII to conduct an inquiry into the investigation process conducted by traffic officers on this matter,” Mangau said when asked by a journalist as to the concern raised by Leader of Opposition asking if police can re-look into Djokovic’s traffic investigation.

He said the matter is being referred to PSII following continuous concerns from the public on social media and on the newspapers including the Leader of Opposition.

“Police continue to receive a lot of concern from public raising complaints social media and even the papers as well apart from Leader of Opposition,” Mangau added.

Mangau further added that he will inform the public on the outcome of the PSII investigation on the process taken by the traffic officers.

He said if there is a breach in the investigation process then the police force will deal with the officers or officer involved.

Djokovic has been arrested and charged for the traffic accident involving a government vehicle over the weekend near the Iron Bottom Sound Hotel in West Honiara.

He faces one count of careless driving yesterday.

Police alleged the G-plated Hilux Djokovic drove was traveling in a westerly direction when it veered off the road and collided into a concrete wall outside the Iron Bottom Sound hotel.

The Hilux was said to have sustained damages while Djokovic escaped any injuries.

Police were also said to have conducted a Random Breathalyser Test (RBT) on him and confirmed the presence of alcohol in his blood was below the legal prescribed level.



By ASSUMPTA BUCHANAN

