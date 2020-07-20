POLICE are facing difficulties in their investigation on the mobile text message swearing and the use of obscene language against Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare and his family members.

Acting Police Commissioner Mostyn Mangau said the investigation is quite difficult when they do not have the capacity available with the two communication companies in the country.

“It is quite complex because due to the capacity to deal with such matter or investigation that require technology,” Mangau said.

“So to assist police in this investigation, we also need the community assistance,” he added.

He said people are encouraged to come and support the police in this investigation.

Mangau further added that police are trying their best and confirmed that investigation is still continuing.

The police force signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU with Telekom but are yet to do that with Bemobile to assist them in their investigations.

Mangau said they are looking at coming up with an MOU with Bemobile as well.

The acting police chief also confirmed that the number that texted PM’s wife is a Bemobile number.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare and his wife were attending a church service at Mamulele Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church last month when his wife received a text message on her mobile phone.

It was alleged that the text message swore at Mrs. Sogavare and her family with a threat to cut off their throat.

Police had since then appealed to members of the public who may have information on this matter to pass it by either going to your nearest police station or call the police.

Police can be contacted on 23666, 22999, or toll-free 999.